Sri Lanka’s Catholic Church bans services

Sri Lanka’s Catholic church suspended all public services over security fears on Thursday, as thousands of troops joined the hunt for suspects in deadly Easter bombings that killed nearly 360 people.

Authorities made fresh arrests and stepped up security measures as the government faced pressure over its failure to act on Indian intelligence warnings before the suicide bombers blew themselves up in luxury hotels and churches packed with Easter Sunday worshippers.

A senior Catholic priest said all public services were being suspended and all churches closed on the advice of security forces.

Private burials will still be carried out.

Security forces using state of emergency powers arrested 16 more suspects overnight, bringing the total in custody to 74 since the attacks.

Brigadier Sumith Atapattu said the army had increased its deployment on the streets from 5,000 to 6,300, with the navy and air force deploying an additional 2,000 personnel as authorities also banned drone flights.

But in a bid to win over tourists scared off by the attacks, it has suspended the need for visas for 39 countries – including European Union nations, Australia and the United States – for six months from May 1.

The government has been on the defensive over revelations that warnings about an attack went ignored.

Sri Lanka’s police chief warned on April 11 of possible suicide bombings against churches by local Islamist group National Thowheeth Jama’ath (NTJ), citing information from a foreign intelligence agency.

India warned Sri Lanka several times of possible attacks, based on information from suspects arrested in India over links to the Islamic State group.

But that information was not shared with top ministers in Sri Lanka.