Holy Land Catholics condemn deadly Sri Lanka blasts

The Catholic Church in the Holy Land has voiced support for Sri Lanka's Christians and condemned Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels there that killed at least 156 people.

A statement issued in Jerusalem said the blasts were particularly sad as they "came while Christians celebrate Easter."

"We pray for the souls of the victims and ask for speedy recovery of the injured, and ask God to inspire the terrorists to repent of their killing and intimidation," the statement said.

"We also express our solidarity with Sri Lanka and all its inhabitants in their various religious and ethnic backgrounds."

A string of blasts ripped through churches and high-end hotels as worshippers attended Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The nature of the blasts was not immediately clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Only around six percent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic.