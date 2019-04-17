Helicopter pilot in French gangster's prison break detained

The pilot of a helicopter used in the Hollywood-style prison break of a notorious French gangster last year has been detained along with his step-daughter and a relative in another twist in the sensational case, a source close to the inquiry said Tuesday.

Investigators have discovered that the young woman in her 30s had been writing letters to Redoine Faid, the source said.

This lasted "two to three years" before being interrupted in 2016, which has intrigued the judicial police investigators in Versailles and from the central anti-criminal office, the source added.

Police want to shed light on the role of all involved, especially that of the pilot who up to now was seen as a victim, a hostage of Faid's accomplices.

Faid, 46, was recaptured north of Paris in October after three months on the run at times wearing as a disguise a burqa, a loose garment worn by some Muslim women which covers the entire face except the eyes.

His brazen escape took place on July 1 when two heavily armed accomplices used smoke bombs and angle grinders to break through doors and whisk him to a waiting helicopter at the prison in Reau, 50 kilometres (30 miles) southeast of Paris.