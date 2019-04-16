WATCH | Notre-Dame fire in Paris: what we know so far

A fire that spread from the attic of Notre-Dame cathedral on Monday has caused its spire to crash to the ground, and devastated Paris's historical monument.

This is what we know so far about the violent blaze:

Fire in the attic

The fire began around 6.50 pm (1650 GMT).

"I was not far away, I saw the smoke. At first I thought it was the Hotel-Dieu (hospital) but then I realised it was the cathedral. When I arrived, ash was beginning to fall," said Olivier De Chalus, head volunteer guide of the cathedral.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. It spread from the attic, and quickly across a large part of the roof.

The flames devoured the roof's wooden frame, which is more than 100m in length and nicknamed "the forest".

An investigation was opened for accidental destruction by fire, Paris prosecutors said.

Investigators were focussed on whether the fire spread from the site of ongoing reconstruction work on the roof of the cathedral, a source close to the investigation said.

Construction workers were spoken to Monday evening by investigators, the department said.

Fire 'under control'

Firefighters announced early Tuesday the fire was "completely under control" and "partially extinguished". Only "residual fires" were still burning.

Around 11pm (2100 GMT), they announced that the structure of the cathedral had been "saved and preserved".

From the moment the fire was spotted, a major emergency operation was put in place to contain the blaze.