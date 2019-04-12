Two dead in clashes on first day of mammoth India polls

Clashes between followers of rival parties left at least two dead and several injured on the first day of India’s huge election on Thursday, reports said.

Suspected Maoist rebels also triggered blasts in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra states in a bid to disrupt voting.

Activists of the Telegu Desam Party and the YSR Congress party, regional groups in central Andhra Pradesh state, fought each other outside a polling station in Tadipatri, the Firstpost website reported.

Online videos showed bloodied and injured supporters of the rival parties.

Firstpost said a TSP leader and a YSR worker died in the clashes and two party workers were left in critical condition.

Tensions often erupt during Indian elections, with an electorate of 900-million people and voting spread over nearly six weeks. –