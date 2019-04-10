You are now the problem, PM told

Theresa May is facing demands from her own MPs to stand down immediately after senior backbenchers told her she was now the problem.

Executives from the 1922 Committee met the prime minister in Downing Street on Monday and said the mood among party supporters had turned against her over the weekend.

May sat in stony silence and refused to discuss her future as the MPs made clear the damage she was causing the party, sources said.

She is considering giving MPs a vote on whether to hold a second referendum in a bid to break the deadlock in negotiations with Labour, holding discussions with cabinet ministers about the prospect of a Commons vote on whether to enshrine a commitment to a second referendum in law.

May’s meeting with backbench leaders will draw comparisons with the final days of Margaret Thatcher’s reign when she was visited by “the men in grey suits” and prevailed upon to resign for the good of the party.

Her attempts to reach a deal with Jeremy Corbyn have enraged eurosceptics, who warned her the party will not stand for a compromise that involves a customs union.

Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the Commons, was said to be absolutely furious over the prospect of a compromise with Labour. On Monday, talks with Labour stalled once again as Corbyn accused May of refusing to move on her red lines, despite a fresh proposal being tabled by the prime minister.

Whitehall sources suggested talks with Corbyn are unlikely to have concluded before the European Council summit on Wednesday, meaning she would have to ask for an extension without being able to offer a clear vision of how she would solve the deadlock.

Sources in Brussels claimed the EU would impose a longer extension of nine or 12 months if a withdrawal agreement has not been approved by Friday.

There was further anger among Tories as an e-mail was sent to members saying Britain will take part in the European Parliament elections in May – something May hopes to avoid.

The government has begun the legal process of taking part in the European elections, with May 23 set as the vote date.

Meanwhile, a ComRes poll for The Daily Telegraph on Tuesday showed the Tories continuing to lose support to Ukip and Change UK, on both sides of the Brexit debate.

The poll shows that a nodeal Brexit and revoking Article 50 are virtually equal in popularity with voters. May has been left in no doubt that she has lost support among not only her MPs, but also activists and grassroots members who hold her personally responsible for the Brexit paralysis.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, led the delegation of 14 members of the 18-strong executive committee to No 10 on Monday.

One source said: “The universal message was to say ‘a lot of the anger from the doorsteps is now coming back on her, as opposed to the party’.

“The mood has changed ... It was put to her that the fact of it now turning to her being the problem.”