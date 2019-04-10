Meghan’s baby set to test royal appetite for reform

Hailed as a breath of fresh air in a stuffy institution, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan is set to test the limits of the British monarchy’s desire to modernise when their first baby arrives in April-May.

Meghan’s new-age ideals and US glitz have already raised eyebrows during her pregnancy.

How she intends to bring up the baby, who will be seventh in line to the throne, will only increase the scrutiny.

The Mail on Sunday reported that Meghan had already broken with royal tradition by appointing her own delivery team without “the men in suits” – a reference to gynaecologists working in the royal household.

The royal family rarely issues statements reacting to media reports but it denied a recent story in Vanity Fair that Meghan wanted to bring the baby up gender-neutral.

The magazine had quoted a source close to Meghan as saying that the couple “have already planned a gender-neutral nursery ... and this seems to be in line with Meghan’s ideas about how to raise children”.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace, the couple’s London residence, called the story totally false.

Ever since the pregnancy was announced, the couple have been preparing their future home at Frogmore Cottage on Queen Elizabeth’s estate in Windsor.

The Duchess of Sussex wants to use vegan paint infused with eucalyptus oil to decorate the nursery for the new arrival, according to the Daily Mail newspaper.

Meghan, who grew up in California and is a long-time advocate of holistic treatments, was recently spotted visiting an upmarket boutique that offers homoeopathic treatments for new mothers, it reported.

Other signs of her influence include her reportedly convincing her husband to eat less meat, joining in her vegan diet during the week.

The former US television actress and lifestyle blogger is close to her mother, Doria Ragland, describing her as a yoga-teaching free spirit.

Meghan’s arrival in the royal family was greeted with optimism that her star power and modern culture savvy would help make the institution relevant in the era of social media and celebrity mania.

But the monarchy must walk a fine line, also remaining true to its core purpose of serving the British public.

This tension flared when the 37-year-old flew to New York for an extravagant threeday baby shower, leading to a barrage of criticism.

Meghan will not follow in Prince William’s wife Kate’s footsteps and give birth in the exclusive Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, opting for somewhere more private, according to The Sun.

“She just wants a normal, natural birth and to bond with her baby, without being primped and blow-dried to within an inch of her life just for the pictures,” a source told the paper.