Uganda ‘safe’ after tourist kidnapping

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni insisted on Monday his country was safe for travellers, after the kidnapping of a US tourist, but vowed to strengthen security in national parks.

The American woman and an experienced safari guide were recovered unharmed on Sunday after a ransom was paid for their release six days after they were abducted by gunmen while on an evening game drive in the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the woman would be handed over to the US embassy in Kampala on Monday.

Security forces in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were hunting her kidnappers, who escaped.

Tourism is a key industry for Uganda, home to rare mountain gorillas and other wildlife, the massive Lake Victoria and Rwenzori Mountains.

“Uganda is safe,” Museveni wrote on Twitter, adding that authorities would “deal with these isolated pockets of criminals” and “continue to improve security in our parks”.

“Come and enjoy the Pearl of Africa,” he said.

Government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo tweeted that Kimberly Endicott and JeanPaul Mirenge were rescued by Uganda security forces in the neighbouring DRC.

Police had said the kidnappers used Endicott’s mobile telephone to demand a ransom of $500,000 (R7.1m) for the release of the pair.

Enanga made no mention of any payment and declined to provide further details due to “future operational security and tactical reasons”.