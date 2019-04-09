WATCH | Ancient sarcophagus opened on live TV

Expedition Unknown: Egypt Live aired from the site outside Minya, which is along the Nile River, south of Cairo, and its Giza pyramids.

Archaeologists recently discovered a network of vertical shafts at the site which led to tunnels and tombs containing 40 mummies believed to be part of the noble elite.

After exploring other tombs – and finding artefacts such as statues, amulets, canopic jars used to store organs, and other mummies, including one that had decomposed to a skeleton – they crawled to the chamber containing the intricately carved sarcophagus.

It took the strength of several people to open.

And the team’s efforts had not gone to waste – inside was a pristinely linen-wrapped mummy surrounded by treasure, including gold.

“I can’t believe this, this is incredible,” exclaimed Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian archaeologist and former antiquities minister, who had taken charge of the expedition with US explorer Josh Gates as the host of the broadcast.