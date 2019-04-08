Thousands of Sudanese protesters camp outside Bashir's compound

Thousands of protesters held a sit-in outside Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir's residence in central Khartoum on Sunday, having camped there overnight following the biggest demonstration in months of protests against his 30-year rule, witnesses said.

At least one person died on Saturday during "rioting" in Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, state news agency SUNA said, without giving details on the cause of death.

Sudan has seen months of mostly small but sustained protests against Bashir's rule in which dozens of demonstrators have been killed. Security forces have used tear gas, stun grenades and live ammunition to disperse protests, witnesses have said.

Bashir has refused to step down, saying that his opponents need to seek power through the ballot box.

Since the sit-in began on Saturday, security forces tried several times to clear the protesters from the compound's vicinity using tear gas, including on Sunday morning, but thousands remained.