Wife’s murder charge dropped

The case against lawyer Itumeleng Makhalemele-Maseko, accused of killing her businessman husband Caswell Maseko, was withdrawn in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“The withdrawal of charges comes after the death of a state witness in the case,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

Nyuswa said the state witness had died in a car accident.

She could not immediately disclose who the witness was or what the circumstances around the accident were.

“An inquest docket is still to be investigated,” she said.

Makhalemele-Maseko was arrested in 2018 after several days on the run. Her husband was stabbed during an altercation at their home in Witbank.

According to the Sowetan, the woman, 26, and a friend were allegedly assaulted by Maseko after they arrived home in the early hours of September 1 2018. The paper quoted a security guard at the complex where the couple lived. He said the couple had a heated argument after arriving home in separate cars around 3am.

A short while later, the wife’s friend came to the gate to tell him the couple was fighting, said the security guard.

The guard said he called a response team and saw Makhalemele-Maseko driving out of the complex. Maseko was found stabbed afterwards.

Makhalemele-Maseko, who had two children with the businessman, eventually handed herself in to police.

She spent days in police custody before securing bail.