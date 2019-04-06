Rwanda remembers, quarter century after genocide

Rwanda on Sunday commemorates the 25th anniversary of the genocide in which at least 800,000 mainly Tutsi people were beaten, hacked or shot to death in 100 days of slaughter.

A quarter of a century on, the east African nation has recovered economically, but the trauma still casts a long, dark shadow.

On Sunday, as is the tradition every April 7 -- the day the genocide began -- President Paul Kagame will light a remembrance flame at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are thought to be buried.

It marks the beginning of a week of commemoration activities, and the start of 100 days of national mourning.

In the afternoon, Kagame, who led the rebels who chased the genocidal killers out of Rwanda and has been in power ever since, will preside over a ceremony at the main football stadium in the capital.

The Amahoro National Stadium -- named for "peace" in Rwanda's Kinyarwanda language -- was used by the UN during the genocide to protect thousands of Tutsis from being massacred on the streets outside.

The genocidal Hutu forces, members of the old army and militia forces called the "Interahamwe", had been cheered on by blood-curdling anti-Tutsi propaganda that began on April 7, 1994, the day after the assassination of President Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu.

Kagame, then 36, was a rebel general when he led the mainly Tutsi Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) into Kigali on July 4, ending the ethnic slaughter.

'Extraordinary' change

Rwanda has changed nearly beyond recognition since then.

But Kagame has kept an authoritarian hold as he steers the small, landlocked East African nation through economic recovery.

"In 25 years, the things that we've been able to accomplish are really extraordinary," said Bruce Muringira, a 24-year old working for an advertising agency, and who like nearly two-thirds of Rwanda's 12 million people, was born after the genocide.

"I think we've evolved very much in such a short time."

Growth in 2018 was a heady 7.2 percent, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The boom was boosted by help received from an international community pained by its failures to stop the genocide.

On Friday, French President appointed an expert panel to investigate France's actions at the time -- a subject that has dogged Franco-Rwandan relations for a quarter of a century.

Rwanda has accused France of being complicit in the genocide through its support for the Hutu-led government, and of helping perpetrators escape.