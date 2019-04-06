Fire rips through Korean cities

South Korea has declared a state of emergency in five cities on the eastern coast after wildfires ripped through the region, leaving one person dead, 35 injured and forcing at least 4,200 people to evacuate their homes.

Apocalyptic images on television and social media showed walls of flame lighting up the night, buildings ablaze, and clouds of smoke billowing across hillsides during the day.

More than 17,000 firefighters – including military personnel using helicopters – have been deployed to fight the blazes, which the local government in the city of Goseong described as an unprecedented disaster.

The fire broke out when a transformer on a telephone pole exploded alongside a road in a rural area of Goseong, about 150km northeast of Seoul, on Thursday evening.

Fanned by strong winds, the initial blaze spread rapidly and by dawn had scorched around 1,300 acres of woodland and destroyed more than 300 homes and other buildings, including schools and nursing homes.

The fire also engulfed parts of the popular coastal resorts of Sokcho and Gangneung.

Moon Jae-in, the South Korean president, declared a state of emergency at 9am on Friday and told his cabinet to designate Goseong and other affected areas as special disaster zones, which will enable local authorities to access national government support.

In an emergency meeting of the cabinet in Seoul on Friday morning, Mr Moon said, “I ask you to do your utmost until the very last moment, when all the embers have been put out.

“I also ask you to be thorough in searching for possible victims in remote areas.”

Moon Jae-in visited the areas in Gangwon province most affected by the blaze, meeting residents who were forced to leave their homes.

“I hope you take extra care of displaced victims who – after having lost their homes in an instant – may now find time to catch their breath,” Moon told fire officials.

The finance minister has announced that £2.8m (about R55m) is being made available immediately for emergency recovery efforts. Footage broadcast on South Korean television showed the fires engulfing hillsides at night, while daylight brought widespread scenes of devastation, with smouldering forests, gutted buildings and homes and dozens of burnt-out cars in parking lots.

The government’s emergency headquarters announced that around 50% of the blaze had been brought under control as of midday on Friday.

Concerned that the fire would cross into the Demilitarised Zone that divides North and South Korea, South Korean government officials on Friday provided information to their North Korean counterparts in Kaesong on Seoul’s efforts to bring the blaze under control.