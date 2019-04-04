May, Corbyn hold fruitful crisis talks

Prime Minister Theresa May held “constructive” talks with Britain’s opposition leader on Wednesday in a bid to forge a Brexit compromise that avoids a chaotic no-deal departure from the EU in nine days.

May tore up her steadfast strategy and sought Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s support in a surprise last-minute gesture that could determine the fate of the country and her government.

Her divorce deal with the other 27 EU nations has been rejected three times by parliament and patience is wearing thin in Brussels as an April 12 deadline to end Britain’s 46year membership nears with no agreement in sight.

British legislators voted on Wednesday night to approve the first stage of legislation which would force May to seek a delay to Brexit to prevent the risk of leaving without a deal on April 12.

She said on Tuesday she would seek another short extension at an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on April 10.

She crucially added that she was now willing to bend her previous principles and listen to proposals for much closer post-Brexit trade relations with the bloc than most in her Conservative Party were ready to accept.

Both sides described Wednesday’s meeting as preliminary but constructive.

“Today’s talks were constructive, with both sides showing flexibility and a commitment to bring the current Brexit uncertainty to a close,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“We have agreed [on] a programme of work to ensure we deliver for the British people, protecting jobs and security.”

A Labour spokesperson said the two had held constructive exploratory discussions about how to break the Brexit deadlock.

The British premier’s sudden change of tack was received with caution by EU leaders who wish to see the split resolved by the time European Parliament elections roll around at the end of May.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker delivered a nuanced address to the European Parliament in which he vowed to “personally do everything I can to prevent a disorderly Brexit”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel likewise vowed to “fight until the last hour” to avoid a no-deal outcome.

But May’s decision to hear out Corbyn’s demand to remain in a customs union with the bloc enraged the staunchly pro-Brexit wing of her party.

Junior minister Nigel Adams resigned in protest at her “grave error” and fellow junior minister Chris Heaton-Harris also said he was quitting.