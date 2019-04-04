Hundreds of millions needed as Zim picks up the pieces after Cyclone Idai

On Tuesday, local government minister July Moyo told journalists after a cabinet meeting that they had been briefed by the military that some bodies had washed over the border to Mozambique and had been buried there by locals at three different locations.

“Last week we were at 189 [victims]. We had a number of people who were on our missing-persons list.

"Our defence forces, who at Vhumba had crossed into Mozambique, were able to confirm with villagers ... that seven people were buried. Another 15 were also buried at another place and yet another 60 were buried 40km down in Dombe district of Mozambique,” said Moyo.

The official number of missing people currently stands at 268, but with more dead bodies being found and burials reported, that tally is being reduced, said the minister.

The US government has provided nearly $10m in humanitarian assistance to help people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

The US embassy has added $2.5m to the emergency needs of Chimanimani. This contribution is being provided through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Food for Peace (FFP).

“USAID will work through the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide immediate food assistance to approximately 133,000 individuals affected by the cyclone in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts. The contribution includes more than 2,000 metric tons of US in-kind sorghum, vegetable oil and fortified cereals that were prepositioned from USAID’s warehouse in Durban, South Africa,” said the embassy in a statement.

People in the affected areas are still battling to come to terms with the disaster. “Now when it rains or [there's] any slight wind, we panic a lot because we have never experienced anything of this nature," said local resident Stanley Muteke.

Some are calling for the victims' burial sites to be fenced in order to make them shrines that can be visited in future in honour of the departed.

Damage breakdown: