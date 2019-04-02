WATCH | Terrified woman rescues snake stuck in beer can

Despite being terrified, a woman in Brooksville, Florida, helped a snake that had its head stuck in a beer can.

Rosa Fond saw the unlucky snake at the side of the road while walking her dogs. She used a stick to hold it down while trying to pull it out of the can.

Clearly scared of the snake, Fond shrieks throughout the footage - yet she also apologises to the serpent as she yanks it from the can.

"I'm not trying to be mean, please forgive me," she says to the snake, a non-venomous black racer, which is common in that part of the US.

Once its head was out of the can, Fond seemed as relieved as the snake.

"I saved the snake. There she is, and I'm done," she gasps.