UK mired in another Brexit deadlock

Britain was no nearer to resolving the chaos surrounding its departure from the EU after parliament failed on Monday to find a majority of its own for any alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal.

After a tumultuous week in which May's divorce strategy was rejected by MPs for a third time, despite her offer to quit if it passed, the future direction of Brexit remains mired in confusion.

In a bid to break the impasse, MPs on Monday voted on four last-minute alternative Brexit options for what is the UK's most far-reaching policy change since World War 2. All were defeated.

The option that came closest to getting a majority was a proposal to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU, which was defeated by three votes.

A proposal to hold a confirmatory referendum on any deal got the most votes, but was defeated by 292-280.

The government is firmly opposed to both of these: the first, because it would mean giving up the freedom to make independent trade deals that many of her eurosceptic MPs long for; the second, because May says it would betray the voters who were promised that the result of the 2016 referendum would be implemented, and potentially solve nothing.

Brexit minister Steven Barclay said after the results were announced that the default position was still that Britain would leave the EU on April 12 without a divorce deal — the nightmare scenario for many international businesses.