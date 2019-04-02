Kim accused gets lesser sentence

The stepmother of a Vietnamese woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea’s leader said on Monday she was delighted her stepdaughter escaped the death sentence, urging her to “hang on” until her expected release in May.

Doan Thi Huong dodged the death penalty on Monday after a Malaysian judge reduced her murder charge to causing injury by dangerous means over the killing of Kim Jongnam with a nerve agent in 2017.

Her lawyers had requested the charges against her be dropped altogether after her Indonesian co-accused, Siti Aisyah, was released in March, raising her family’s hopes Huong might also come home.

“We wanted her to be freed immediately,” her stepmother, Nguyen Thi Vy, said in her rice-farming village in northern Vietnam on Monday.

Huong’s new sentence is three years and four months in jail, which includes time served since her arrest in February 2017.

Her lawyer said she would most likely be released in early May, with Vy urging Huong to stay strong until then.

“Please tell her to try to hang on,” Vy said.

Huong smiled broadly following her court appearance attended by her father, who also beamed after the hearing.

Her stepmother Vy broke out in a wide grin seeing fresh photos of her smiling stepdaughter, whose mental state had deteriorated in detention, according to her lawyers.

Huong underwent a psychiatric assessment in March after her initial bid to be released was rejected, prompting her to sob in court.

Her co-accused, Aisyah, was released in March after backdoor lobbying by Indonesia.

Both women insisted they were tricked into participating in the brazen attack in a busy Kuala Lumpur airport which they thought was for a TV prank show.

A former hair salon worker, 30-year-old Huong left home after high school to study pharmacology and accounting in Hanoi.

“I want to be a singer or an actress,” she said on Monday when asked what she planned to do once freed.