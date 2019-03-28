Cholera now in cyclone-hit area

Five cases of cholera have been confirmed in Mozambique following the cyclone that ravaged the country, killing at least 468 people, a government health official said on Wednesday.

Cyclone Idai smashed into Mozambique on March 15, unleashing hurricane-force winds and heavy rains that flooded much of the centre of the country and then battered eastern Zimbabwe and Malawi.

The Red Cross has previously warned of a ticking bomb of disease.

It called for the deployment of medicines and health professionals to avert a full-blown health disaster.

“Five cases of cholera have been confirmed,” the health official, Ussein Isse, said.

“This is in Beira and the area around.”

Cholera is a waterborne disease that thrives in conditions of poor hygiene and causes acute diarrhoea that can prove fatal if untreated.

“We were expecting cholera cases and we were prepared for this,” Emma Batey, a co-ordinator at the COSACA emergency aid consortium, said. “We have put all the measures in place to try to mitigate the spread of cholera as much as we can.”

Stagnant water, decomposing bodies and lack of sanitation in overcrowded shelters in Mozambique could create breeding grounds for typhus and malaria in addition to cholera, experts say.

“There will be more cases because cholera is an epidemic,” Isse said.

“When you have one case you can expect more.

“We are implementing preventive measures to limit the impact.”

UN humanitarian aid chief Mark Lowcock has appealed for $282m (R4.1bn) of relief aid over the next three months for Mozambique.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said about 3,125km² of land had been swamped.

More than 700 people have been killed in Mozambique and Zimbabwe and hundreds are missing according to an AFP toll. –