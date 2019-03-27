Pentagon authorises $1bn for wall

The statement was released a day before Shanahan was due to testify in Congress to present and defend the Pentagon’s draft budget.

The White House has laid out an ambitious 2020 budget proposal which contains $8.6bn (R123.5bn) in new wall funding, above the $5.7bn (R81.8bn) Trump sought for 2019.

Frustrated by Congress’s refusal to provide the budget he wanted, the president declared a national emergency in February.

The White House has signalled it will seek to repurpose some $6bn (R86.2bn) from military funds, without specifying which Pentagon programmes would be slashed.