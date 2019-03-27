Pentagon authorises $1bn for wall
Shanahan “authorised the commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers to begin planning and executing up to $1bn in support to the department of homeland security and customs and border patrol”, a Pentagon statement issued late on Monday said.
The acting defence secretary cited a federal law that he said gave the Pentagon broad authority to build infrastructure across international boundaries of the US in support of counter-narcotic activities of federal law enforcement agencies.
The statement was released a day before Shanahan was due to testify in Congress to present and defend the Pentagon’s draft budget.
The White House has laid out an ambitious 2020 budget proposal which contains $8.6bn (R123.5bn) in new wall funding, above the $5.7bn (R81.8bn) Trump sought for 2019.
Frustrated by Congress’s refusal to provide the budget he wanted, the president declared a national emergency in February.
The White House has signalled it will seek to repurpose some $6bn (R86.2bn) from military funds, without specifying which Pentagon programmes would be slashed.
The department of homeland security asked the Pentagon to build 92km of 5.5mhigh fencing, construct and improve roads and install lighting to support Trump’s emergency declaration.
The move drew condemnation from both the president’s rival Democrats and fellow Republicans, who warned it was an abuse of presidential powers and created a dangerous precedent.
The declaration has also been challenged by 16 states which sued the administration in February, contending that the order was contrary to constitutional clauses which outline legislative procedures and define Congress as the final arbiter of public funds.
The lawsuit also questioned Trump’s categorisation of illegal border crossings as a national emergency.