British MPs plot Brexit Plan B

Britain’s parliament sought a new Brexit strategy on Tuesday after seizing the initiative from Prime Minister Theresa May in a vote, with the risk of a chaotic no-deal departure looming.

Legislators, exasperated by Britain’s failed efforts to find a way out of the European Union after three years of debates and negotiations, voted on Monday night to give themselves a broader say on what happened next.

The motion creates time for MPs to come up with their own Brexit proposals as Britain tries to stave off a messy divorce in two weeks.

In the unprecedented measure – passed by a 329-302 margin – three junior ministers quit to vote against May.

Richard Harrington resigned as business minister because May’s approach and the impasse had left Britain with a democratic deficit, he said.

Junior foreign minister Alistair Burt also quit, saying: “We have to come to a conclusion for the country’s sake.”

Reports said the vote had left the prime minister humiliated and bracing for early national polls and a risk of her losing control of Brexit.

The measure was backed primarily by pro-EU MPs, who want to either reverse Brexit or preserve much closer economic relations with the EU states.

But no-one was clear about how parliament would approach its new role in the week the 46-year UK-EU partnership was due to come to an end.

EU leaders pushed back Brexit day to April 12, after meeting May last week and deciding that Britain still did not know what it wanted to do.

Labour MP Hilary Benn, a co-sponsor of the measure to take over the Brexit process from May, said MPs would probably first get options to choose from on Wednesday.

“The first time round it will just be ‘here are the propositions’ and you vote for as many as you would like,” Benn said.

“We may then change the system for next week, as we are trying to narrow it down.”

The biggest worry for May is a mooted plan for parliament to take an even firmer grip of the Brexit agenda in the following days by passing legislation that forces the government’s hand.

Parliament’s initial votes will be nonbinding and only carry political weight.

May has said that she might ignore them if they contradict her Conservative party’s 2017 election platform.

It included a vow to take Britain out of the EU customs union and single market.

But Burt said he resigned precisely because he felt that the government should adopt any feasible outcome as its own to make progress.

Parliament is now effectively reconsidering how to go about Brexit all over again.

Everything is back on the table and May’s deal – twice resoundingly rejected by MPs this year – is one of the approaches that may be debated.

May admitted , “with regret”, on Monday that there was still not sufficient support in the House to bring back the deal for a third vote.

Brexit hardliner Jacob ReesMogg, head of the European Research Group of eurosceptics, said: “The choice seems to be May’s deal or no Brexit.”

But the tiny Northern Irish party, the DUP, which supports her in parliament, opposes the agreement and it remains unclear whether – or if – May will bring it back for a vote.

If parliament does beat the odds and adopt the deal, Britain would leave the EU on May 22.