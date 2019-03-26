Trump claims exoneration as campaign cleared of Russia collusion

American President Donald Trump has declared himself totally exonerated after his campaign was cleared of colluding with Russia in the 2016 US election, in a major boost for his re-election hopes.

The long-awaited final report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Moscow’s election meddling concluded that no member or associate of the campaign conspired or coordinated with Russia in its plot to boost Trump in the vote more than two years ago.

While the Mueller report did not exonerate the president of obstruction of justice, a letter by attorney-general Bill Barr to Congress summarising the still secret document cleared a dark cloud that had hung over Trump’s legitimacy since he took office in January 2017.

“There was no collusion with Russia,” Trump said of Mueller’s conclusions.

“There was no obstruction. It was a complete and total exoneration.

“It’s a shame that the country had to go through this.

“This was an illegal takedown that failed,” he said.

Deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump was in a really good mood and happy with how it all turned out.

Gidley said the president watched television, talked to staff and made calls during his flight home from Florida.

Following the release of the report, the Kremlin again said that Moscow did not interfere in the 2016 presidential vote that brought Trump to office – a denial at odds with the conclusion of the US intelligence community.

Summarising Mueller’s findings, Barr said no Trump campaign official was involved in Russian conspiracies in 2016 to hack Democratic computers and flood social media with disinformation to harm Trump’s Democratic election rival, Hillary Clinton.

He said there were no new surprises from the Mueller team, which is disbanding – no further indictments being referred and no sealed indictments outstanding.

On the other hand, Barr’s letter said Mueller clearly had some evidence to support an obstruction case, but was uncertain whether it was enough to support criminal charges.

“While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him,” Barr cited Mueller as saying.

Democrats in Congress are now certain to demand Mueller’s underlying evidence and push to investigate further.

The Democratic chairs of the House Judiciary, Intelligence and Oversight committees said: “It is unacceptable that, after Special Counsel Mueller spent 22 months meticulously uncovering this evidence, attorney-general Barr made a decision not to charge the president in under 48 hours.

“His unsolicited, open memorandum to the department of justice, suggesting that the obstruction investigation was fatally misconceived, calls into question his objectivity on this point in particular.”

A major barrier for Trump’s re-election in 2020 has now lifted, just as a strong field of potential Democratic candidates was forming to select who would take him on.

Trump for two years has labelled the probe a witch-hunt, even as Mueller’s team issued charges ranging from conspiracy to lying to investigators against 34 individuals.

Six of those were former insiders in Trump’s circle – and five have been convicted, including Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and his campaign chair, Paul Manafort.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for crimes, including – at Trump’s alleged instruction – using campaign funds for hush payments to an adult film star who purportedly had an affair with Trump.

Manafort was imprisoned for 7½ years, mostly for crimes unrelated to the campaign.

During the probe, Trump frequently attacked Mueller.

For months, the White House worried that Mueller was honing in on Trump’s family, including son Don Jr and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as the president himself.

But the end of Mueller’s operation did not leave Trump’s White House in the clear.

Democrats in Congress are already conducting some 17 investigations of the administration, spreading their net far more broadly than Mueller’s narrow mandate.