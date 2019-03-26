Editor sacked for online bullying, David Doucet replaced by woman

PA French magazine editor sacked for anti-feminist online bullying has been replaced by a woman.

Marie Kirschen, who founded the French lesbian magazine 'Well Well Well', is to take over as web editor of 'Les Inrockuptibles' from David Doucet, the pop culture magazine said.

Doucet was one of two journalists from the hip magazine who were dismissed earlier this month for their part in a macho online "boy's club" that hounded female colleagues.

Both were members of the closed Facebook group, "League of LOL", which harassed and humiliated women journalists on social media.

The feminist journalist group Prenons la Une (Let's Take the Front Page) hailed Kirschen's appointment Tuesday, saying it was "an excellent signal to take on someone who is a specialist on feminism in the post-League of LOL context."