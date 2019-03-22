It's Friday and there is some load-shedding reprieve for SA
South Africans will have some reprieve as Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Friday.
“Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented on Friday March 22 2019 from 9am to 11pm. This is due to a shortage of capacity,” the power utility tweeted on Thursday evening.
“Load-shedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout.”
Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups:
Eskom moves to Stage 1 and Stage 2 loadshedding @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofCT @eNCA @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/oEFF48wVvG
NOTICE: Eskom will implement stage 2 loadshedding from 9am to 11pm today [Friday, 22 March]. Some power generating units have been brought back to service overnight, resulting in loadshedding being ramped down from stage 4 to stage 1 between 11pm last night and 9am this morning— Khulu Phasiwe (@KhuluPhasiwe) March 22, 2019
@Eskom_SA is currently #loadshedding in Stage 4. Our infographic will help you determine when your area is going to be impacted by #loadshedding or where to find your schedule https://t.co/6ogV8dhG5H @Dispatch_DD @Lowvelder @SowetoUrban @TheTembisan @Sandton_News— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 21, 2019