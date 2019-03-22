It's Friday and there is some load-shedding reprieve for SA

South Africans will have some reprieve as Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding from 9am on Friday.

“Stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented on Friday March 22 2019 from 9am to 11pm. This is due to a shortage of capacity,” the power utility tweeted on Thursday evening.

“Load-shedding is a highly controlled process, implemented to protect the system and to prevent a total collapse of the system or a national blackout.”

