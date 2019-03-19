Mozambicans scramble to save themselves after cyclone Idai

"When the wind started, we just had time to escape with the kids, we just left everything else," mother of five Serephina Bernardo told AFP on Monday.

"We are here because our house has been submerged by the water," the 35-year-old said.

"We have nothing left."

Every other house has been destroyed by torrential rains, while gale force winds have torn off many roofs and electric pylons. Small aircraft lies damaged at the city's international airport which was temporarily shut due to damage.