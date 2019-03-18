UK might not hold pivotal vote

British leader Theresa May’s government warned on Sunday it might not have a planned Brexit vote this week unless it feels it could secure a win that avoids a lengthy delay to the EU pullout.

Britain has been paralysed by political inaction and chaos as it barrels without a plan towards the March 29 end of its 46-year involvement in the bloc.

Parliament has twice resoundingly rejected the terms May reached with the other 27 EU leaders in 2018.

She doggedly vowed to bring the lawmakers back by Wednesday for a third vote that – if it finally ended in success – would see her ask the EU for a “technical” Brexit delay until June.

But May warned on Sunday that another defeat would almost certainly require Britain to take part in European Parliament elections in May.

This would mean “we will not leave the EU for many months, if ever”, May wrote in The Sunday Telegraph.

Two of her top ministers then warned that May might not even submit her deal for a third vote unless she feels she has sufficient support from her own party members who previously voted against.

“It would be difficult to justify having a vote if you knew you were going to lose it,” international trade secretary Liam Fox told Sky News.