'Multiple fatalities' as gunman targets New Zealand mosques

At least one gunman who targeted crowded mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch killed a number of people on Friday, police said, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern describing the shooting as "one of New Zealand's darkest days".

The mosques were packed with worshippers gathering for Friday afternoon prayers, and members of the Bangladesh cricket team were arriving when the shooter opened fire.

Local media reported at least nine people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter."

"This is an evolving incident and we are working to confirm the facts, however we can confirm there have been a number of fatalities," commissioner Mike Bush said.

He said one person was in custody but there may be other offenders and armed officers were attending a number of scenes.

"Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high," Bush said

Ardern said she was unable to confirm the number of fatalities, saying events were still unfolding.

"It is clear that this is one of New Zealand's darkest days," she told reporters.

"Clearly, what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."

The Masjid al Noor in central Christchurch was filled with worshippers, when the attack happened, as was a second mosque in suburban Linwood.

A Palestinian man in the mosque, who did not want to give his name, said he saw a man shot in the head.

"I heard three quick shots then after about 10 seconds it started again it must have been an automatic no one could pull a trigger that quick," he told AFP.

"Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood."