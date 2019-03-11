Space is not the issue with accommodation at Wits: Habib

The problem with accommodation near the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) is not space, but costs and failing students.

That is what Wits VC Adam Habib said in a Twitter thread on Saturday.

He said there were 6,500 beds available while the demand stood at 14,000 students.

“There is enough supply in Bram (Braamfontein) if you add private providers, but the problem is their costs which many students cannot afford. So currently at Wits supply is not the issue, but money is.”