Military and opposition in talks, says US

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser said on Sunday that members of Venezuela’s military have been in conversation with National Assembly members about how they might move to support the opposition.

National security adviser John Bolton stopped short of predicting the ousting of President Nicolas Maduro but said momentum was on the side of Juan Guaido, the National Assembly leader who proclaimed himself acting president.

“There are countless conversations going on between members of the National Assembly and members of the military in Venezuela, talking about what might come, how they might move to support the opposition,” Bolton said in an interview on ABC’s This Week.

His comments came a day after thousands rallied in Caracas against the Maduro government amid a massive blackout that has left the capital and much of the country without power for four days.

Maduro supporters also rallied behind the embattled leftist president, who blamed imperialism for the country’s problems and claimed the electrical grid was crippled by a cyber attack. Bolton said it was significant that the Maduro regime had refrained from arresting Guaido, who has been recognised by more than 50 countries as Venezuela’s acting president.

“One reason for that is Maduro fears if he gave that order, it would not be obeyed.”

Asked if he was certain Maduro was on his way out, Bolton said, “I’m not certain of anything, but I do think Guaido has the momentum.”

Guaido on Saturday called for a nationwide march on Caracas to crank up the pressure on embattled Maduro.

The massive blackout crippling the oil-rich but economically troubled South American nation has fuelled the political standoff between Guaido and Maduro, who is clinging to power.

An NGO said at least 15 patients with advanced kidney disease died after they stopped receiving dialysis treatments in darkened hospitals.

As night fell Saturday, the power across much of the country – which first went off Thursday – was still not on.

Businesses remained shut, hospitals struggled to operate, and public tra