Black box from crashed Ethiopian Airlines flight recovered
The black box from the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday has been recovered by investigators at the crash site, Ethiopian state TV said on Monday.
The passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after take-off, killing all 157 people on board and raising questions about the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model that also crashed in Indonesia in October.
