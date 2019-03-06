WWF ‘funds guards who kill’

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has been accused of funding guards who have tortured and killed people in the name of conservation.

An investigation by BuzzFeed news revealed the charity, known best for its campaigns to save pandas, has allegedly funded paramilitary forces to fight poaching.

In one case detailed by the report, Shikha Ram Chaudhari, a farmer imprisoned by forest rangers in Chitwan National Park, Nepal, told his wife they had beaten and tortured him.

The rangers had accused Chaudhari of burying a rhinoceros horn in his backyard, although they were unable to find it.

He died nine days later and a postmortem revealed seven broken ribs and bruises.

Three park officials, including the chief warden, were arrested and charged with murder.

However, the case was dropped and the charity continued to work with rangers.

The WWF said it did not tolerate human rights abuses and was commissioning an independent review to look into the cases raised in the story.

“Any breach of these policies is unacceptable to us and, should the review uncover any, we are committed to taking swift action.”