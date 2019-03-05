WATCH LIVE | Eskom still in spotlight at state capture inquiry

Eskom is still in the spotlight as the state capture inquiry resumes on Tuesday.

On Monday, Eskom's corporate funding specialist Sincedile Shweni told the commission the state-owned entity flouted its own processes when it accepted a dodgy $2bn loan agreement from Chinese-based business Huarong Energy Africa.

Former Eskom CEO Anoj Singh allegedly ignored legal advice by an independent law firm, White & Case, and other officials at Eskom, who said the terms of the loan were ambiguous and signed off on the deal.

On Tuesday, Snehal Nagar and Gert Opperman from Eskom's primary energy division are set to take the stand.