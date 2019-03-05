Algerian protests rage on despite vow

Algerians have dismissed President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s promise to quit early if re-elected for a fifth time, saying they are ready for new protests seeking his resignation.

The ailing leader, who suffered a stroke in 2013, vowed in a letter read out on state television late on Sunday to organise a national conference that would set a date for further polls which he would not contest.

“I pledge not to be a candidate in that election which will ensure I am succeeded in undeniable conditions of serenity, freedom and transparency,” the letter read.

“I listened and heard the cry from the hearts of protesters and in particular the thousands of young people who questioned me about the future of our homeland,” it said.

His message – followed by the formal submission of his candidacy for the April 18 poll by his campaign manager, Abdelghani Zaalane – failed to win hearts as new protests hit the capital Algiers and other cities.

In central Algiers, hundreds of mostly young demonstrators rallied peacefully overnight on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday as police deployed gradually across the city.

Similar protests were reported in other cities across the North African country overnight. As the week unfolded on Monday, residents of the capital said they were already planning for more protests as they dismissed Bouteflika’s promises as an insult.

Newspapers also expressed their fury, with the Al-Watan daily saying Bouteflika’s bid for a fifth term showed contempt for the tens of thousands of Algerians who had taken to the streets since February 22 calling for him to resign.

The Liberte newspaper said Bouteflika’s promises to serve a shorter term were merely a manoeuvre to placate the people until he took charge again.

But the El-Moudhjahid daily, a mouthpiece of the government, said in an editorial that Bouteflika’s pledge showed he was “placing the dignity and interests of his compatriots and Algeria before anything else”.

The president, who has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke, has been in Switzerland since February 24 for what the presidency described as routine medical tests.

There were no legal requirements for him to submit his candidacy in person and it was handed in by his campaign manager, Zaalane, just before a midnight deadline on Sunday.

Zaalane claimed that Bouteflika – who has ruled since 1999 – had the backing of 19,700 national and local elected representatives and of 5.86million voters.

Their signed affidavits of support were brought on Sunday night to the Constitutional Council – where presidential bids are formally lodged – by the truckloads.

Hours earlier, students demonstrating in central Algiers chanted “Bouteflika go away” and police fired water cannons to prevent some from reaching the Constitutional Council.

Similar rallies took place in several cities across the oil-rich country and as far as France and Montreal in Canada.

“Out,out,” protesters – some of them wrapped in the Algerian flag – shouted in Paris.

Bouteflika was the eighth candidate to register on Sunday for the April poll.