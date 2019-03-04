Tornado kills at least 22 in US state of Alabama: officials

"There are some children involved," Lee County coroner Bill Harris told MSNBC earlier Sunday, following unconfirmed reports that an eight-year-old girl was among the dead.

Jones described the damage as "catastrophic, based on the destruction of homes that we've seen."

Wrecked houses, downed trees

The swath of destruction left by the storm was a quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) wide and stretched for the "several miles that it traveled on the ground," according to Jones.

Still and video images showed trees that had been snapped in two, debris-strewn roads and wrecked houses in the wake of the storm.

More than 6,000 homes were left without power in Alabama, according to PowerOutage.US, while 16,000 suffered outages in neighboring Georgia.

Authorities warned the death toll could rise further as rescuers search through the debris in Beauregard, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east of the state capital Montgomery.

Television images showed the heavy rain had relented by dusk but many roads in the worst-hit areas were left littered with debris and unpassable.

Residents in the town of Smith Station told local TV news crews of their shock at turning up to work to find their businesses destroyed, and seeing crying co-workers comforting one another.