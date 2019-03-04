Successful docking for SpaceX Dragon capsule

SpaceX’s new Dragon capsule successfully docked on the International Space Station on Sunday, Nasa and SpaceX confirmed.

The announcement was met with applause at the Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas.

The docking took place more than 400km above the Earth’s surface, north of New Zealand – 27 hours after the capsule’s launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Although the contact appeared slow, the ISS and the capsule were moving at more than 27,000km/h in orbit around the Earth.

On board the ISS, the crew – American Anne McClain, Russian Oleg Kononenko and Canadian David Saint-Jacques – were ready to open the airlock.

The mission is a test launch with only a dummy on board the capsule before a manned flight set for later in 2019.

The Dragon capsule will remain on the ISS until Friday before detaching to splash down in the Atlantic.

It will be slowed by four parachutes, in what is the one of the mission’s riskiest stages.

The launch is a key step towards resuming manned space flights from US soil after an eight-year break.

SpaceX, founded by billionaire Elon Musk, has made the trip to the ISS a dozen times since 2012, but only to refuel the station.

Transporting people is a more complex task, requiring seats, a pressurised cabin with breathable air, temperature regulation and emergency infrastructure.

After its shuttle programme was shut down in July 2011 following a 30-year run, Nasa began outsourcing the logistics of its space missions.

It pays Russia to get its people up to the ISS orbiting research facility.

In 2014, the US space agency awarded contracts to SpaceX and Boeing for them to take over this task.