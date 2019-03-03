North Korea has no economic future if it has nuclear weapons, says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that North Korea did not have any economic future with nuclear weapons as the Pentagon confirmed the United States and South Korea had agreed to end joint large scale spring military exercises.

"North Korea has an incredible, brilliant economic future if they make a deal, but they don't have any economic future if they have nuclear weapons," Trump said at a Conservative Political Action Conference.

He added that the relationship with North Korea seemed to be "very, very strong."

According to a statement, acting Pentagon Chief Patrick Shanahan spoke with his South Korea counterpart on Saturday and they agreed to adapt their training programmes.

The two "made clear that the Alliance decision to adapt our training programme reflected our desire to reduce tension and support our diplomatic efforts to achieve complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula in a final, fully verified manner," the Pentagon said.

South Korea's military issued a similar statement also confirming plans to end the spring joint military exercises.

Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon is planning to visit the United States in the coming week to meet US officials to discuss the second US-North Korea summit as well as the future agenda, according to a South Korean official.

The Pentagon said the US and South Korea had agreed to "newly designed Command Post exercises and revised field training programmes."

US officials have long said the scope of the spring exercises, known as Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, would be reduced.