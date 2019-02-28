Pakistan agrees to return captured Indian pilot

Pakistan will return a captured pilot "as a peace gesture" to India, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday, amid efforts by the US to defuse a crisis between the two nuclear powers a day after both downed enemy jets.

The pilot, identified by Islamabad as Wing Commander Abhi Nandan, became the human face of the latest flare-up following the release of videos showing him being captured and later held in custody.

Khan said the pilot would be released on Friday, even as his military reported that four Pakistani civilians had been killed by Indian firing across the disputed border in Kashmir.

"As a peace gesture we will be releasing him tomorrow," Khan told parliament.

Khan's decision came after several other countries offered diplomatic assistance to de-escalate the confrontation between two countries that have almost went to war in 2002 for fourth time since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said his counterpart from Saudi Arabia was expected to visit Pakistan with a special message from Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who visited both Pakistan and India earlier this month.

Khan has already called for talks with India to prevent the risk of a "miscalculation" between their nuclear-armed militaries.