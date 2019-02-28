'No agreement was reached' at Trump, Kim summit: White House

The nuclear summit between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Hanoi ended abruptly without an agreement Thursday, the White House said after the two leaders cut short their discussions.

The second meeting between the two leaders was supposed to build on their historic first summit in Singapore but they failed to bridge their differences and did not sign a joint statement as initially scheduled.

They had "very good and constructive meetings" and "discussed various ways to advance denuclearisation and economic driven concepts", White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

But she went on: "No agreement was reached at this time," adding that their "respective teams look forward to meeting in the future."

It fell far short of the pre-meeting expectations and hopes, after critics said their initial historic meeting in Singapore was more style over substance.

"This is a major failure," tweeted Joe Cirincione, president of the Ploughshares Fund peace foundation.