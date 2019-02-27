Kim in Hanoi for second summit with Trump

Kim Jong-un arrived in Hanoi to cheering crowds and curious onlookers on Tuesday, on the eve of a second summit with Donald Trump that the world is closely watching for tangible progress over North Korea’s nuclear programme.

After an initial historic meeting in Singapore in June that produced only a vague statement about denuclearisation, analysts say the second date must deliver more concrete steps towards dismantling Pyongyang’s arsenal.

The normally sleepy Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang spruced itself up for Kim’s arrival after the young leader’s 4,000km, 2½-day odyssey through China aboard his olive green train.

A military guard of honour in pristine white uniforms presented arms as Kim strolled down the red carpet waving and grinning, surrounded by aides and security personnel.

Local official Hoang Thi Thuy said she had waited in the rain since before dawn for a glimpse of Kim, the first North Korean leader to visit Vietnam since his grandfather Kim ilSung in 1964.

“I was so excited when we were told to stand in place for the arrival of the train,” she said.

“We saw the leader from afar. I felt so happy, it’s hard to describe.” Wearing his trademark Mao-style black suit and flanked by his troops of bodyguards, Kim was ushered into a waiting Mercedes-Benz and his motorcade rolled off towards Hanoi, where armoured personnel carriers patrolled the roads amid ultra-tight security.

He was greeted in Hanoi by cheering crowds behind barriers near the colonial-era Hanoi Opera House before arriving at the Melia Hotel, where he was expected to stay this week.

After a few hours’ rest, he departed for the North Korean embassy in Hanoi, echoing the summit in Singapore where he took in the sights on an unscheduled sortie.

Trump was taking a more conventional route on Air Force One to the meeting and was expected to arrive in Hanoi late on Tuesday.

He tweeted he was looking forward to a “very productive” second summit.

The US president again dangled the carrot of economic progress if North Korea gives up its nuclear programme.

“With complete denuclearisation, North Korea will rapidly become an economic powerhouse,” Trump tweeted.

“Chairman Kim will make a wise decision!”

Relations between the two mercurial leaders have undergone a dramatic turnaround. But many observers dismissed the Singapore summit as political theatre that failed to produce a concrete roadmap to denuclearisation and stressed the Hanoi meeting must deliver more.

“The window for diplomatic progress will not remain open indefinitely.

“The second summit must emphasise substance over pageantry,” Kelsey Davenport, from the Arms Control Association, said.

Details about the summit have been thin, but White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders told reporters on Air Force One the two leaders and close advisers would dine together on Wednesday.