Jihadi brides’ babies a security headache for UK government

But the government was forced to concede that her son Jarrah, who is just a week old, was a British citizen who had every right to return to the UK.

About 150 British girls and women are thought to have joined Isil in Syria, with almost all marrying and giving birth in the self-declared caliphate.

A further 50 older children were taken by their parents, but around a quarter are thought to have been killed.

The Soufan Centre, a counter-terrorism research organisation based in the US, estimates that there are as at least 700 children born to foreign jihadists still in Syria.

Many will have witnessed appalling scenes of violence, while some of the older children may have been coerced into taking part in crimes against humanity.

A briefing paper published by Soufan has warned that Western countries must have a strategy to deal with the children should they return home.

“The physical territory of the caliphate is gone, but its core ideology has already been implanted in countless young and impressionable children,” the paper warned.

Ahmed Ali, the father of Begum, said he agreed with the government’s decision to revoke her UK citizenship.

Ali, who now lives in Bangladesh, said: “If the law of the land says that it is correct to cancel her citizenship then I agree. If she at least admitted she made a mistake then I would feel sorry for her and other people would feel sorry.”

Among other British women to have given birth in Syria are Reema Iqbal, from London, who was married to an Isil fighter.

She has said she wants to return with her two children. The Daily Telegraph