‘Empire’ actor allegedly faked hate-crime assault

Police in Chicago are seeking a follow-up interview with actor Jussie Smollett amid reports he may have faked a hate-crime assault.

Smollett, 36, a gay African American actor who appears on TV drama Empire, told police he was attacked on January 29 by two masked men who yelled racial and homophobic slurs.

According to Smollett, the men struck him in the face, draped a rope around his neck and doused him with an unknown chemical substance before fleeing.

But the actor now appears to be under investigation himself, amid claims he staged the incident because he feared he was about to be written out of the popular television show.

Police say the focus of their investigation has shifted after they received new information about the attack from the alleged assailants.

Police detained two Nigerian brothers, identified as Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo last week, who were recognised from surveillance footage taken in the area of the alleged assault.

One of the brothers had appeared as an extra on Empire and the other was Smollett’s personal trainer.

Detectives released the brothers last week without charges citing new evidence that had emerged while they were being questioned.

Chicago police spokesperson, Anthony Guglielm, said the force had contacted Smollett’s lawyer to request another interview with the actor.

Last night, a spokesperson for Smollett said there were no plans for the actor to meet with Chicago detectives for a follow-up interview but his lawyers would keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf.

TV station CBS 2 News reported that sources connected to the investigation believe Smollett paid the two men $3,500 (R49,600) to stage the attack, directing them to buy the rope used in the incident and rehearsing it with them days before.

CNN reported that police sources believed the attack had been coordinated.

It said records found in the brothers’ home showed they had purchased the rope at a store in Chicago.

The actor’s representatives have strongly refuted the claims, saying Smollett felt victimised by suggestions he played a role in the assault on him.

Twentieth Century Fox Television, which broadcasts Empire, backed the actor, insisting he is a core character and dismissing claims he was to be written off.