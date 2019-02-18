President Emmerson Mnangagwa has issued a thinly veiled threat to doctors and lawyers who he accused of being accessories in a stayaway in January that turned violent.

Mnangagwa said at a Zanu PF “thank you” rally that rioters were buoyed by doctors and lawyers as they went about looting and burning public and private property.

“They told them that if anyone gets arrested‚ they should go to a certain place‚ there are lawyers waiting to defend them. If anyone gets hurt‚ they should go to a certain place‚ there are doctors waiting to treat them‚” he said.

Now the doctors and lawyers are in his sights.

“We are now going after those doctors who were involved in those activities.

“Those lawyers that were inciting violence‚ we are now going after them. So those who choose violence‚ we are prepared‚” Mnangagwa said.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP)‚ an estimated 1‚100 people were arrested across the country.

At least 700 have appeared in court represented by lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

After the public riots‚ the Law Society of Zimbabwe held its own protest against the alleged abuse of the rule of law by magistrates during the trial of those arrested, claiming the judiciary was captured and demanding its independence.

Mnangagwa claimed the MDC Alliance and NGOs were preparing for a second round of riots.

The state was ready , should they go ahead‚ he said.

“We will sort them out.” – TimesLIVE