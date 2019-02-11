Leaked memo: Zimbabwe's soldiers need protection from angry public

The military has been patrolling the streets, particularly in Harare’s high-density areas, since January protests against sky-high petrol prices turned violent. More than 50 people were reported dead while thousands were arrested as the army led a crackdown on civilians in the country’s major cities of Bulawayo and Harare.

The ZNA said in a statement it only became involved in civilian matters because the police were overwhelmed.

“During the unrest in the country that occurred from January 14 to 16, the protesters targeted police stations and members of that force on whom they vented their anger. This resulted in the [police] calling for assistance from the ZDF (Zimbabwe Defence Forces) to quell the rowdy elements in the streets,” read the statement.

There have since been reported cases of uniformed officials being targeted by the public. Constable Alexio Maune, 32, who was based at Entumbane police station in Bulawayo, was recently said to have died after being stoned by rioters.

Last week, ZDF inspector general Maj-Gen Douglas Nyikayaramba told journalists his men would return to the barracks because “peace and security have returned to the country.”

He added that if the armed forces had not intervened, the country would have been looted.

“Had the military not come in support of the [police], one wonders whether the whole country would not have been looted that day,” he said.