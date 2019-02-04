Cash-strapped Zimbabweans awake to bread price hike shock

Zimbabweans woke up to the shock of a 66% bread price hike on Monday - even as the government took steps to introduce price controls on basic commodities and subsidise public transport and health care.

The Grain Millers' Association of Zimbabwe said the increase had nothing to do with the price of wheat, which had not gone up.

The minister of industry and trade, Nqobizitha Ndlovu, told state media that he did not expect the price to shoot up.

"I wasn’t expecting it to go up," said the minister.

In the past two months, the price of bread has gone up thrice.