A Chicago woman booked hotel rooms to rescue homeless folks from freezing temperatures

A Chicago woman booked hotel rooms to provide shelter for 80 homeless people as the city reached subzero temperatures.



CBS reported that Candice Payne initially booked 20 hotel rooms, using her credit card, after realising the severity of the freezing temperatures that hit the city last week. She then posted on social media, asking for more donations.



Dozens of homeless people living in "Tent City" had to evacuate after a propane tank they used for heat exploded as temperatures in the city hit as low as -30 degrees Celsius.



Payne's plea gained momentum as fellow Chicagoans chipped in, securing a three-night hotel stay for 80 homeless people.



According to the Chicago Tribune, Payne and several business owners from the South Side managed book 60 hotel rooms for 120 people by the end of last week.



Reuters reported that the freezing temperatures that hit the Midwest of the US claimed about 12 lives last week.