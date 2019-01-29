The inside line on bloody drug trade

Over the space of nearly three months, a New York jury has heard 54 witnesses deliver dramatic evidence against accused Mexican drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Former associates, ex-employees and a one-time mistress, most of them now inmates in American prisons, have drawn a blood-soaked picture of the Sinaloa cartel – of which El Chapo was co-leader for 25 years – confirming that violent TV series such as Narcos about notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar have not strayed far from the truth.

According to the witnesses, the Sinaloa cartel flooded the United States with cocaine with the blessing of countless police, military officers and Mexican officials – going all the way up to the president – who turned their heads in exchange for bribes worth millions.

The prosecution lawyers in New York, having shone a stark spotlight on the powerful cartel, are close to wrapping up their case.

The question now is whether the defence can introduce sufficient doubt to save El Chapo from conviction and a likely life sentence. Here is a summary of some of the most striking testimony to date:

● With the help of Christian Rodriguez, a Colombian who was El Chapo’s communications chief, US government agents intercepted about 200 conversations between the cartel boss and his associates, hired killers, and corrupt Mexican officials.

Investigators also intercepted encrypted messages between El Chapo and others, sent on Blackberries that the trafficker used to spy on his associates and his mistresses.

In one message read to the jury, El Chapo speaks with associate and a former mistress known as “la Fiera” about setting up dummy corporations in Germany and Ecuador to export drugs “to Europe, to Canada, to Australia and to the United States”.

● Pedro Flores, a Chicago based trafficker, testified that he and his twin brother had received 38 tons of cocaine from El Chapo and from the cartel’s other boss, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, between 2005 and 2008, along with 200kg of heroin.

He said he sold it all in the United States – the cocaine for a total of $800m (R10.9bn) and the heroin for $10m (R136.7m).

● El Chapo’s accountant, Jesus Zambada, brother to “El Mayo” and the cartel’s boss in Mexico City, told the jury how El Chapo purchased Colombian cocaine for $3,000 (R41,022) a kilogram and then sold it in New York for $35,000 (R478,590) a kilogram – a markup of more than 10 times.

● El Chapo’s former pilot and business manager, Miguel Angel “Gordo” Martinez, testified the cartel boss would sometimes receive as many as three cash-filled airplanes from the United States in a single day.

Each plane carried “$8m to $10m (R109.3m to R136.7m),” he said.

● Isaias Valdez Rios, described as a hired killer for El Chapo, testified that he saw the drug king torture and execute three rival drug traffickers, burying one of them alive.

The two others had bones broken before being killed. Their bodies were then burnt.

While El Chapo has not been directly accused of murder, the hired killer’s testimony – the bloodiest and most macabre heard so far – could help seal his fate. –