Maduro fights leadership challenge

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro prepared to rally his military supporters on Thursday as the US and key allies backed a challenge from his leading rival, who declared himself acting president.

The announcement by Juan Guaido, 35, head of Venezuela’s opposition-led legislature, came amid a fresh wave of deadly street clashes on Wednesday.

He declared himself acting leader of the oil-rich nation, which has lurched into economic chaos and violence under Maduro, 56.

The Socialist government responded by warning that the top military leadership would come out in support of the constitutional president, defence minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez said.

He said the military would show backing for the sovereignty of Venezuela.

That was a warning shot to Maduro’s foreign critics as they rallied behind Guaido.

US President Donald Trump declared Maduro illegitimate and called the National Assembly legislature the only legitimate branch of government.

A furious Maduro responded to the US move by breaking off diplomatic ties with the “imperialist” US government, giving its diplomats 72 hours to leave.

The US state department said it did not recognise Maduro as president any more, so his order meant nothing.

France added its support for Guaido, also branding Maduro illegitimate and calling for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.

Maduro’s key ally Russia, meanwhile, denounced Guaido’s bid as a usurpation of power and condemned what it called foreign interference in Venezuela.

“This is a direct path to lawlessness and bloodshed,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

Maduro’s key financial backer China also weighed in.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said China opposed interference in Venezuelan affairs and called for a political resolution.

Guaido’s pronouncement capped days of unrest that have seen 13 people killed, the Venezuelan Observatory of Social Conflict said.

They were the first mass street protests in Venezuela since a peak of violence in April and July 2017, when 125 people died in clashes.

Riot police fired teargas and rubber bullets at opposition protesters in one Caracas suburb, while television pictures also showed armoured vehicles in the capital.

Thousands of Maduro supporters converged outside the presidential palace, Miraflores, to oppose what they said was a US-backed opposition coup attempt.

Elsewhere in Caracas, tens of thousands of opposition supporters rallied.