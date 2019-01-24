Labour likely to back delayed exit

An attempt by British lawmakers to prevent a no-deal Brexit was gaining momentum on Wednesday after the opposition Labour Party said it was likely to throw its parliamentary weight behind the bid.

The UK, in the deepest political crisis since World War 2, is due according to law to leave the European Union on March 29, yet it has no approved deal on how the departure will take place.

Prime Minister Theresa May is battling to break the deadlock after last week’s defeat of her two-year attempt to forge an orderly divorce with close post-Brexit ties with the EU has raised the prospect of an exit without a deal.

In a step that could overturn centuries of constitutional convention, some British MPS are trying to grab control of Brexit from the government in an attempt to prevent what they say would be an economically disastrous no-deal Brexit.

The Labour Party is “highly likely” to back one such attempt, an amendment proposed by Labour MP Yvette Cooper that could result in May being given until February 26 to get a deal approved by parliament or face a parliamentary vote on delaying Brexit.

“Yvette Cooper has put an amendment down which I think is sensible,” John McDonnell, the second most powerful man in the Labour Party, said.

When asked whether Labour would back the amendment, he said: “Highly likely.”

As the UK’s tortuous 2½year crisis over EU membership approaches its finale, the options for the fifth-largest economy in the world include a no-deal Brexit, a last-minute deal, a snap election or a delay to Brexit.

May has said that thwarting Brexit would threaten social cohesion because it would undermine the belief in British democracy, while police cautioned the atmosphere could be exploited by extremists.

Parliament will vote on January 29 on different options put forward by lawmakers, potentially opening up a way out of the stalemate.

If the Cooper amendment is passed, it would effectively give parliament the power to set May a deadline of February 26 to get a deal approved by parliament.

If she fails, parliament would be given a vote on asking the EU for a postponement of the Article 50 deadline to prevent Britain leaving without a deal on March 29.

It proposes a nine-month extension, to December 31.

Another alternative is that May gets enough concessions from the EU to win over rebels in her Conservative Party as well as the Northern Irish party which props up her minority government.

Some have indicated they could be won over if May manages to secure concessions on the so-called Northern Irish backstop, to keep the border open between the British province and Ireland if a future trade deal falls short.

More than 430 legislators voted against May’s deal last week, the biggest defeat of a government in modern history.

To get it passed this time, she needs more than 100 of those to change sides.

To win concessions from the EU, though, May will have to set out exactly how she hopes to solve the Brexit riddle.

EU economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said in Davos on Wednesday the risk of a no-deal Brexit had increased and it was up to the British to tell the EU how they proposed to break the impasse.

Meanwhile, Brussels negotiator Michel Barnier warned on Wednesday that the British government would face a multibillion-euro divorce settlement with the EU even if it leaves the bloc without a deal.

Some anti-Europeans, opposed to a negotiated settlement with Brussels, balk at the idea of settling a bill their own government estimates at £39bn (R705bn) to cover outstanding obligations. –