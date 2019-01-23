WATCH | Enormous python caught after terrifying farm workers

Workers clearing plants on a farm in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, got a fright when an enormous python slithered out from the undergrowth.

The terrified workers called a local snake rescue group who arrived and made light work of the four-metre-long reptile.

After trying to outmanoeuvre the snake catcher's lasso pole, the python was eventually caught on January 14.

The serpent was placed in a sack and presumably relocated far away from the farm.