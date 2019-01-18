Bomb experts sweep Kenya complex

Kenyan security forces on Thursday resumed their search of the hotel complex attacked by Islamists with sniffer dogs and bomb experts, as information emerged about one of the attackers who killed 21 people.

A police source, who did not want to be named, said they were confident there were no more people trapped inside the buildings after the 20-hour assault, during which some 700 civilians were rescued.

“We are confident that we have no more people there, but in a situation like this, you are not done until you are done,” the officer said.

“We are back in with sniffer dogs and bomb experts are checking through because yesterday we found grenades left by those people.”

Five gunmen with the alQaeda-linked Somali militant group al-Shabaab attacked the DusitD2 hotel and office complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Chilling CCTV footage showed one of the attackers lingering in front of the terrace of the Secret Garden restaurant before blowing himself up.

Four other attackers were shot dead during the operation to secure the hotel.

Al-Shabaab said it was acting to avenge the decision by US President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, according to the Site monitoring group.

Police say one of the attackers was Ali Salim Gichunge, also known as Farouk. He was traced through his car, which was used in the attack, to his home in the Ruaka suburb where he lived with a woman in her twenties named Violet Kemunto Omwoyo.

“We are interrogating her to know more about the attack because she is not innocent,” a detective said.

He said police had uncovered a huge hole dug in one of the rooms where guns were stored.–AFP